GST kitty swells 12.6% to record Rs 2.37trn in Apr

New Delhi: Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection rose 12.6 per cent y-o-y to an all-time high of about Rs2.37 lakh crore in April, reflecting strong economic activity and March-end reconciliation of books by businesses.

The GST mop-up was Rs2.10 lakh crore in April 2024 -- the second highest collection ever since GST was rolled out on July 1, 2017. In March 2025, the collection was Rs1.96 lakh crore. According to the latest government data released on Thursday, GST revenue from domestic transactions rose 10.7 per cent to about Rs1.9 lakh crore, while revenue from imported goods was up 20.8 per cent to Rs46,913 crore.

Refunds issuance rose 48.3 per cent to Rs27,341 crore during April.