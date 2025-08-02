GST kitty swells 7.5% to Rs 1.96 lakh cr in July

New Delhi: Gross GST collection increased 7.5 per cent to about Rs1.96 lakh crore in July on higher domestic revenues. Gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) mop-up was Rs1.82 lakh crore in July 2024. Last month, the collection was Rs1.84 lakh crore. The gross domestic revenue grew 6.7 per cent to Rs1.43 lakh crore, while tax from imports rose 9.5 per cent to Rs52,712 crore. GST Refunds shot up 66.8 per cent year-on-year to Rs27,147 crore. The net GST revenue stood at Rs1.69 lakh crore in July 2025, recording a 1.7 per cent year-on-year growth. EY India Tax Partner Saurabh Agarwal said that despite some global pressures and temporary dips, the overall trend shows a stable consumption pattern and consistent growth trajectory of the economy.

“The government’s timely refund process is also a great help to businesses, ensuring they have the working capital they need,” Agarwal added.

While July marked the seventh consecutive month with collections above Rs1.8 lakh crore, the figure was lower than the Rs2.1 lakh crore average seen in the first quarter of FY26.

In July, the total gross GST collection comprised Rs35,470 crore from Central GST, Rs44,059 crore from State GST, Rs1,03,536 crore from Integrated GST (including Rs51,626 crore from imports), and Rs12,670 crore from cess (including Rs1,086 crore from imports).

While July marked the seventh consecutive month with collections above Rs1.8 lakh crore, the figure was lower than the Rs2.1 lakh crore average seen in the first quarter of FY26. GST receipts had hit a record Rs2.37 lakh crore in April before easing to Rs2.01 lakh crore in May.