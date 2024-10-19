Live
- CM Cup 2024 Torch Rally Flagged Off in Gadwal: Aiming to Nurture Athletes from Village to International Level
- MLC Challa Venkataramireddy Pays Tributes to Former ZPTC's Son Patel Ramachandra Reddy.
- BRS Party Protests Against Government Over Suspension of Rythu Bharosa for Kharif Season
- District Additional Collector Orders Immediate Resolution of Pending Dharani Applications.
- Immediate Action Needed on Full Farm Loan Waiver: Ranjith Kumar Demands Government Response.
- IND vs NZ: India lose seven wickets for 54 runs to score 462 in second innings; set New Zealand a target of 107 to win first Test
- Must stop 'forex drain' due to students going abroad: Dhankhar
- Over 1 million people affected by flooding in South Sudan
- Think critically, leverage AI to gain strategic advantage: Rajnath Singh to military leaders
- PM Modi to visit Varanasi tomorrow, will lay foundation for 23 projects worth Rs 6,611 cr
Just In
GST on term life insurance premium, senior citizens likely to be exempted
The Group of Ministers (GoM) on Saturday more or less decided to exempt the goods and services tax (GST) on term life insurance premiums and premiums paid by senior citizens for health cover.
New Delhi : The Group of Ministers (GoM) on Saturday more or less decided to exempt the goods and services tax (GST) on term life insurance premiums and premiums paid by senior citizens for health cover.
The GST exemption/reduction on life and health insurance is a long-pending demand of the industry as the move would alleviate the tax burden on both insurers and policyholders.
While most of the panel members of the GoM, led by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, pitched for "full exemption" on health and life policy premiums, a few panel members suggested reducing the rate to 5 per cent from the current 18 per cent.
The ministerial panel, tasked to rationalise rates, is scheduled to submit its recommendation to the GST Council by October 31. The final decision in this regard will be taken by the GST Council when it meets next.
At present, 18 per cent GST is levied on life and health insurance premiums.
The GST Council took up the matter in the September meeting, following the debate over the 18 per cent GST levied on life and health insurance premiums. The panel learnt to have discussed the revenue implication in various options suggested by the Fitment Panel — comprising revenue officials of the Centre and states. Other options discussed during the GoM meeting included exempting premiums paid by senior citizens and premiums with coverage up to Rs 5 lakh, or alternatively, only exempting premiums paid by senior citizens from the GST ambit.
Last month, the GST Council, headed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, set up a GoM on slashing the tax rate on life and health insurance, as well as reducing the GST on cancer drugs. The 54th GST Council meeting, held on September 9, reached a “broad consensus” to bring relief to individuals and senior citizens with a decision on the GST applied to health insurance premiums.