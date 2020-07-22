X
GSTN issues annual return form GSTR-4 for composition taxpayers

The Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) has released the annual return form GSTR-4 for composition taxpayers through which over 17 lakh composition taxpayers will be able to file annual returns for the year 2019-20 on the GST portal.

According to GSTN, now in the year 2018-19, the composition taxpayer has to fill the Form GSTR-4 quarterly, but in the year 2019-20, the Form GSTR-4 is to be filled on an annual basis. Thus, despite the name being one, both the forms GSTR-4 are completely different from each other. To fill quarterly returns, just have to file a statement every quarter in Form GST CMP-08 and it will be optional to file Form GSTR-9A for the annual return. Annual returns have to be filled in the new form GSTR-4.

The last date for filing the annual return form GSTR-4 for the financial year 2019-20 has been increased to 31 August 2020.

