GTRI forecasts over $800-bn exports in 2024

New Delhi: India’s total exports of goods and services in 2024 are projected to exceed Rs69,58,886 crore ($814 bn), which represents a 5.58 per cent increase compared to the corresponding figure of Rs65,69,907 cr ($768.5 bn) in 2023, according to figures compiled by Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI).

This growth is driven by a robust 10.31 per cent rise in services exports to Rs31,82,793 crore ($372.3 bn), while merchandise exports are expected to grow at a more modest pace of 2.34 per cent to Rs37,74,384 cr ($441.5 bn) amid global geopolitical uncertainties such as the Israel-Hamas conflict and the Ukraine-Russia war.

The report highlights India’s evolving export landscape, with high-value sectors like electronics and machinery gaining a bigger share in the export basket since 2014, while traditional sectors such as garments and textiles are witnessing a decline. “These trends underscore India’s growing capabilities in higher-value sectors, a necessary shift for long-term export resilience,” said GTRI founder Ajay Srivastava.