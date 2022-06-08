Gufic launches new drug delivery system

Hyderabad: Gufic Biosciences Ltd, a pharmaceutical manufacturer has launched new drug delivery system: Dual Chamber Bags (DCB), in collaboration with its French counterpart with indigenously developed technology at affordable price contributing immensely to the government's ambitious 'Make in India' drive. It has also aimed to capture major share of Rs 3,000 crore lyophilized antibiotics antifungal market in India. Pranav Choksi, Executive Director, Gufic Biosciences Ltd, said: "Until now the dual chamber bags have been largely imported and used to cost high to the patients. On the contrary, Gufic Biosciences has not only launched high-quality DCBs at an affordable price, these new drug delivery system products have even longer shelf -life. With this launch, we are going to capture major market share of drug delivery systems in India."

Dr Ashfaq Hasan, Head of Department of Pulmonology, Owaisi Hospital and Research Centre, said: "A lot of R&D has gone in making this product affordable and achieve global standards in India. This product is known for its simplicity and going to be a game changer in productive utility of time by health care workers."

Dr Satish T, head, critical care, Apollo Hospitals, said: "These DCBs reduce the risk of bloodstream infections and thereby ensure Patient's safety. Stability of the drug is much more in DCB rather than vials as it provides complete protection from light and moisture. The bag's closed system ensures that the product is sterile and avoids risks of contamination during handling."

Recognised as one of the largest manufacturers of Lyophilised injections in India, Gufic Biosciences has a fully automated lyophilisation plant. The company's lyophillised product portfolio includes antibiotic, antifungal, cardiac, infertility, antiviral and proton-pump inhibitor segments, among others. Its products are supplied to all the major hospital chains and leading medical facilities.

The launch event was attended by Pranav Choksi, Executive Director, Gufic Biosciences Limited, Dr Ashfaq Hasan, HOD, Pulmonology, Owaisi Hospital and Research Center, Dr JM Ghanshyam, Critical care dept, Director, Medicover Group and Dr Satish T, HOD, Critical care, Apollo.