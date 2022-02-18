Guidewire Announces Infosys as New Consulting Alliance Partner

Guidewire announced on Friday that Infosys has joined Guidewire PartnerConnect as a Consulting alliance member at the Select level for the Americas.

With over four decades of experience in navigating enterprises in over 50 countries through their digital journey, Infosys has proven consulting and implementation expertise in Guidewire's suite of products.

Leveraging its deep P&C insurance experience and innovation platforms, Infosys accelerates implementation cycles and time to value. The company's Guidewire practice provides cloud and system integration services for Guidewire Insurance Suite products, factoring in the complexities of seamless syncing with other digital portals, and third-party applications.

Infosys intends to continue the expansion of its Guidewire Center of Excellence, which includes insurance domain experts and Guidewire-certified professionals, through investment in training and certification.

"Infosys is thrilled to be a Guidewire partner and to work with the company to continue to deliver powerful end-to-end technology solutions in Guidewire Cloud to insurers that enhance the user experience and drive operational excellence. We recognize Guidewire's ambitious roadmap for Guidewire Cloud Platform and the opportunities this will bring to insurers," said Mohit Joshi, President, Infosys. "Our 40+ years of experience managing the systems and workings of global enterprises combined with our artificial intelligence-based automation and technology enables us to expertly guide our clients through their digital journey.

"We are pleased to welcome Infosys as a Select partner within our PartnerConnect program," said Lisa Walsh, Group Vice President, Global Consulting Alliances, Guidewire Software. "Infosys is already providing P&C insurers with solutions and integrations to innovate around how they deploy new Guidewire insurance products, and we look forward to continuing our collaboration."

Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting partners provide consulting services such as business transformation and strategy, implementation and related solution and delivery services. To date, Guidewire Consulting practices worldwide include 15,800 consultants who have been trained or are experienced in Guidewire products. Guidewire PartnerConnect is an invitation-only program.