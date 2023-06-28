Gurugram set to host two more G20 meetings in July

Chandigarh: After hosting the G20 Anti-Corruption Working Group and Agriculture Working Group meetings in Haryana in March, the state government is now preparing to host two more G20 meetings in July in Gurugram.

The first event is Startups 20 Shikhar to be organized by the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) and the Centre in collaboration with the state government from July 3 and 4.

The second event is the Conference on Crime and Security in the Age of NFTs, AI, and Metaverse will be organided by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs from July 13 and 14.

Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Wednesday reviewed arrangements with senior officers of the state and Union government.

Kaushal said about 800 delegations from G20 countries would participate in the conference.

Additionally, nine countries -- Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain, and the UAE -- have been invited as guests to the conference.

Rajesh Kumar, Secretary, DPIIT, participated in the meeting through video conferencing and said the Startup20 Engagement Group operates under the India G20 Presidency with the goal of shaping the future of the global startup ecosystem.

Comprising delegates from G20 nations and invitee countries, Startup20 aims to foster innovation, collaboration, and inclusive growth, unlocking the full potential of startups for economic prosperity and societal impact.

Kaushal said the G20 conference on Crime and Security in the Age of NFTs, AI, and Metaverse aims to address the challenges posed by emerging technologies and their impact on crime and security.

It will provide a platform for experts, policymakers, and stakeholders from around the world to engage in discussions, share insights, and develop strategies.