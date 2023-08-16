  • Menu
GVK rolls out Equal digital infra tool

Equal stores all personal identifiable information and data in a data vault, and uses tokenisation to enable further level of security. To ensure utmost protection, military-grade encryption is implemented, safeguarding the information from unauthorized access - Keshav Reddy, board member, GVK EMRI

GVK scion Keshav Reddy along with Rajeev Ranjan on Tuesday announced the launch of a platform that allows users to securely and seamlessly share digital identities and documents through one-click.

The platform -- Equal, is built in partnership with government-owned DigiLocker and public digital infrastructure India Stack. It has about 10 lakh beta users across hotel and co-working space check-ins, real estate transactions and verification for employees, loan and housing finance, insurance claim, hospital check-ins, vehicle purchase, agriculture related on-boarding, according to a release.

“Equal stores all personal identifiable information and data in a data vault, and uses tokenisation to enable further level of security. To ensure utmost protection, military- grade encryption is implemented, safeguarding the information from unauthorized access,” Reddy said. Reddy serves as the board member of Reddy Ventures, Aragen Life Sciences and healthcare foundation GVK EMRI. The platform uses the same level of security as banks or credit card companies and further ensures all security measures undergo testing by independent agencies, he added.

