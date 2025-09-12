HAL to step up light fighter jet production as GE starts delivering engines

Defence public sector undertaking Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has received the third GE 404 engine from US tech giant General Electric (GE) Aerospace to power India’s Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mk1A.

The Bengaluru-headquartered defence PSU said that while the third GE 404 engine has been received, the fourth will be delivered by the U.S. firm by the end of the month.

“HAL has received the third GE 404 engine for LCA Mk1A. One more engine is scheduled to be delivered by the end of September. Engine supply chain improvement will pave the way for LCA Mk1A deliveries,” HAL said in a statement.

In January 2021, the Cabinet Committee on Security had approved the procurement of 73 LCA Tejas Mk1A fighter aircraft and 10 LCA Tejas Mk1 trainer aircraft at the cost of Rs 45,696 crore, along with design and development of infrastructure sanctions worth Rs 1,202 crore.

The production of all 83 aircraft for the Indian Air Force was to be completed over a period of eight years. However, there was a delay on the part of the US company in meeting its schedule for delivering the engines, which has slowed down the production of the fighter jets.

According to the original production schedule, HAL was slated to deliver the first three aircraft in the third year and 16 aircraft per year in the five subsequent years.

While at present HAL is operating two production lines in Bengaluru, it has started the third in Nashik to augment production of the fighter jet. The current year is likely to see three to four aircraft being rolled out from Nashik; the annual production from the new plant will be stepped up to eight planes.

HAL Chairman and Managing Director D.K. Sunil earlier said that if GE delivers 12 GE 404 engines as assured by the US aerospace major, HAL will be able to produce 12 aircraft by the end of this financial year. HAL has placed an order of 99 GE 404 engines from the U.S. engine manufacturer.

Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh, during the Aero India 2025 show in February this year, had criticised HAL for not meeting its delivery schedules as the air force is phasing out its old MiG-29 squadrons and the LCA Mk1As are expected to replace these planes.

HAL, however, had said that the delays in handing over the aircraft to the Indian Air Force (IAF) were not due to any problems within the organisation but due to supply chain issues in the US engine maker.