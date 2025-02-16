Handloom fashion show at Bharat Tex 2025 attracts buyers from Europe, Australia

New Delhi: A handloom fashion event titled ‘Breathing Threads’, held here on the sidelines of Bharat Tex 2025 to showcase the timeless elegance of Indian handlooms in modern silhouettes, attracted interested buyers from countries such as the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Russia, Kuwait, Chile and Sri Lanka, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Textiles on Sunday.

The event was organised at the amphitheatre in Bharat Mandapam as part of the Bharat Tex 2025 exhibition being held here from February 14-16.

The show carried fabrics woven in the villages from five different states including West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Rajasthan and 20 models in 30 looks showcased these weaves, draped in seven different weaving techniques: Chanderi, Maheshwari, Jamdani, Khun, Benarasi, Kota Doria, Murshidabad. Each weave was creatively embellished with unique textures and cording.

The event was a great success and a demonstration of the power of Indian heritage textiles when given a global language to tap the export market in the presence of a strong foreign audience.

The show was organised by stakeholders of the Indian textile industry in association with Vaishali S Couture, Vaishali S Threadstories Private Limited, Mumbai and in coordination with the Handloom Export Promotion Council, supported by the Development Commissioner for Handlooms, of the Ministry of Textiles.

Vaishali S Couture is a 24-year-old brand dedicated to reviving old and dying hand-weaving techniques and bringing them to the top global luxury stages by inserting innovation, creativity, and a very high level of quality.

The beauty of Handloom and the mission of the brand as well as its sustainability and zero-waste strategy were also highlighted at the event.

The Indian hand-woven textiles, which represent the cultural wealth of the country, were showcased in a more modern and global language as part of luxury fashion.

The show also bore testament to the skill and hard work, together with creativity that is needed to make a hand-woven fabric, and at the same time how a craft can be elevated to being a global luxury brand.