Happi Mobiles announces 6th anniversary offers

Hyderabad: City-based multi-brand mobile retail chain Happi Mobiles, has announced its sixth anniversary offers to its customers in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday. It has offered an assured gift on every purchase of mobiles, smart TVs and laptops. Apart from this, it is giving instant cask back, discount up to 7.5 per cent, Quick Heal protection & unlimited claims, and smartwatch at Rs 99.

“The company has more than 85 stores in two Telugu States by the end of previous fiscal year. It has reached over 15 lakh customers in Telangana and AP. We are offering all gadgets a price lesser than the e-commerce players,” says K Krishna Pavan, Managing Director, Happi Mobiles Private Limited, while speaking to media on the occasion of the company's sixth anniversary.