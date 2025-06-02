Happydent “Chamking Gum: Chamka Muskaan, Jagmag Jahaan” brings a fresh cinematic twist to its iconic storytelling

Happydent, one of India’s most beloved chewing gum brands from the house of Perfetti Van Melle India, has launched a striking new ad film that takes a playful yet purposeful turn. The New Campaign “Chamking Gum: Chamka Muskaan, Jagmag Jahaan”, rekindles the brand’s legendary storytelling with a fresh, cinematic lens—celebrating the magic of a radiant smile and its power to inspire imagination, drawing viewers into a visually rich narrative world.

Conceptualized by McCann Worldgroup India, the campaign is led by renowned creative leader Prasoon Joshi, who has written the lyrics for the background song and lent his unique voice to it, set to the music of Bollywood’s renowned music maestro, Shantanu Moitra. The campaign is thoughtfully crafted to resonate with a new generation of consumers who value authenticity, playfulness, and purpose. At the heart of the film is a storyline revolving around a group of performers who, with the help of visual-red paint and bright smiles, highlight the improper conduct of needlessly littering their surroundings. It is an imaginative yet insightful reminder that small acts of brightness can spark larger societal change.

Rooted in cultural insights and everyday behavior, the film blends relatability, warmth, and a subtle message to highlight how simple gestures can inspire collective responsibility. With rich, high-impact visuals, the campaign pays homage to Happydent’s iconic legacy—including memorable classics like the Palace and Photographer ads while evolving its storytelling for today’s world.

Commenting on the launch, Nikhil Sharma, Managing Director, Perfetti Van Melle India, shared “At Perfetti Van Melle India, our goal has always been to build brands that resonate culturally and emotionally while delivering business impact. Happydent perfectly embodies this vision. ‘Chamka Muskaan, Jagmag Jahaan’ reflects our strategic intent to stay relevant with modern consumers while staying true to the brand’s core. Our enduring partnership with McCann Worldgroup continues to deliver creative excellence that is both distinctive and meaningful.”

Gunjan Khetan, Marketing Director, Perfetti Van Melle India, added “Happydent has always believed in the power of imaginative storytelling—narratives that don’t just entertain, but connect. This campaign celebrates the sparkling smile as a symbol of imagination, expression and meaning. ‘Chamka Muskaan, Jagmag Jahaan’ isn’t just a tagline—it’s the spirit of the brand and the times we live in. As we engage with Gen Z and modern audiences, we’re proud to create stories that reflect purpose and emotional resonance with visual brilliance.”

Prasoon Joshi - Chief Creative Officer & CEO McCann Worldgroup India said: ‘Writing for Happydent has always been close to my heart. But this project would not have been possible without the unwavering trust and collaborative spirit of the Perfetti team. Special acknowledgment goes to Nikhil and his belief in bold ideas. Along with Gunjan who gave us the creative freedom we needed to soar. They have kept the legacy of visionaries like Sameer Suneja who redefined Perfetti’s advertising. The day I met Vinil for this project I knew he would be the right person to give life to this idea and script. He has an exceptional eye for craft and storytelling, and it shines through in every frame. A shout out to my wonderful team at McCann Utsav, Gaurav, Jeet, Abhishek and my old partner in melody, Shantanu”.

The new Happydent commercial is a film that isn’t just another commercial—it’s a reminder of what advertising can be when it dares to dream, laugh, and feel.