HCG Cancer Centre, Vizag Hosts First-Ever Pickleball Tournament for Cancer Champions on the occasion of World Cancer Day

Observing World Cancer Day, HCG Cancer Centre, Vizag organized a fun and inclusive Pickleball Tournament for cancer champions, clinicians and care givers, held at The Picklers Hub, located at Beach Rd, Lawsons Bay Colony, Pedda Waltair, Vizag. The event, aligned with the global theme of 'United by Unique,' aimed to highlight the individual triumphs, strength, resilience, and unique journeys of cancer champions while fostering a sense of unity through sport.
With over 30 participants, the event brought together a vibrant community united in the fight against cancer. The pickleball tournament featured doubles matches of the cancer champions. Pickleball, known for its accessibility and focus on teamwork, serves as the perfect activity for promoting both physical well-being and emotional healing.
Dr. Aditya Kaura, Chief Operating Officer, HCG Cancer Centre, Vizag said “This World Cancer Day at HCG Cancer Centre, Vizag allows us an opportunity for reflecting upon inspiring bravery exhibited by champions navigating complexities presented throughout battles against cancers. Initiatives like the pickleball tournament highlight our dedication to promoting community spirit among cancer champions. Today, let us come together to honor these remarkable individuals whose stories reflect resilience and shine brightly through the trials they have faced on their unique journeys.”
Prateek Jain, Regional Business Head AP & East, Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd., “On this World Cancer Day, we reflect on the extraordinary fortitude shown by cancer champions. At HCG Cancer Centre, Vizag, we honor their journeys through initiatives such as our pickleball tournament. This event serves as an opportunity for physical activity while also enhancing emotional well-being and building connections among participants. The theme ‘United by Unique’ emphasizes that although each champion's journey is different, we come together as a supportive community. Through such initiatives, our goal is to cultivate an environment of healing and empowerment for all champions.”
The event concluded with a strong sense of unity and empowerment as cancer champions, clinicians and care givers celebrated their resilience and shared experiences. The success of the pickleball tournament highlights HCG Cancer Centre, Vizag ongoing commitment to fostering community connections and promoting overall well-being. By bringing people together through sport and shared stories, the event reinforced HCG's dedication to supporting cancer champions in every aspect of their journey, while raising awareness and encouraging proactive health and healing.