HCL Technologies logs Rs 3,832 crore PAT, interim dividend Rs 12

Highlights
Software player HCL Technologies Ltd on Thursday said it closed the second quarter of FY24 with higher net profit and operating revenue.
Chennai: Software player HCL Technologies Ltd on Thursday said it closed the second quarter of FY24 with higher net profit and operating revenue.
The company said the Board of Directors has approved payment of interim dividend of Rs 12 per share having a face value of Rs 2.
In a regulatory filing, HCL Technologies said it had earned a consolidated operational revenue of Rs 26,672 crore for the second quarter ended on September 30, 2023 (Q2FY23 Rs 24,686 crore) and a net profit of Rs 3,832 crore (Rs 3,489 crore).
For FY24, the company has given an organic revenue growth guidance of 4-5 per cent.
According to the company, the total headcount as on September 30, 2023 stood at 221,139.
