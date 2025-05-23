HCLFoundation scales HCLTech Grant initiative to accelerate water and biodiversity stewardship in rural India

HCLFoundation, which drives the corporate social responsibility agenda of global technology company HCLTech in India, announced a 45% increase in the annual outlay to ₹24 crore for its flagship HCLTech Grant initiative that supports innovative rural development projects by Non-Government Organizations (NGOs) in India.

Starting FY26, the HCLTech Grant will be open to applications for promising projects under the new Water category. The Environment category has been replaced with Biodiversity. The Education and Healthcare categories will continue as before.

Each winning NGO in these categories will receive ₹5 crore for four-year projects, while eight runner-up NGOs will get ₹50 lakh for two-year projects. The total grant for the FY26 edition will be ₹24 crore vs ₹16.5 crores in FY25.

The Water category aims to highlight the critical importance of water in sustainable development. HCLFoundation aims to drive impactful community-based solutions to address water scarcity and improve water management in rural areas. The Biodiversity category aims at focused interventions that bring about ecological biodiversity impact that can be seen and measured.

The new initiative will support projects that tackle various aspects of water management, including conservation, efficient usage and sustainable practices. NGOs focusing on water-related issues are encouraged to apply for funding and support.

"Water is a precious resource. Its responsible management is crucial for reducing water stress in India. Through this initiative, we seek to partner with NGOs on innovative projects on water conservation. Also, there is a need to focus on Biodiversity enhancement across the country. Therefore, we have introduced two distinct categories under HCLTech Grant, Water and Biodiversity, while we continue focusing on Education and Healthcare. The increase in total financial outlay further strengthens our commitment towards nation building," said Dr. Nidhi Pundhir, SVP, Global CSR, HCLTech and Director, HCLFoundation.

To date, the HCLFoundation has awarded ₹152.8 crore (~$18.4 million) through the HCLTech Grant initiative to scale high-impact projects. Through the HCLTech Grant, it has supported 59 projects across 142 districts in 22 States and two Union Territories.

With these new categories, HCLFoundation has announced the 11th Edition of HCLTech Grant, after 10 consecutive successful editions over 10 years. This year's edition includes increased grant funding, more commitment for runners-up NGOs and a higher focus on conservation efforts. The applications portal is already live. Help desks are active, and soon, the HCLTech India Grant team will be conducting symposiums in various regions of the country.

HCLTech is deeply committed to water stewardship through various innovative initiatives aimed at promoting sustainable water management and conservation. Platforms like AquaSphere provide a comprehensive solution that helps organizations monitor, measure and optimize water usage using real-time data, enhancing water sustainability practices. HCLTech has been recognized for its efforts in water stewardship, winning the National Water Award 2022 for its water conservation and management initiatives in India.