HDFC Bank Parivartan to set up SMART classes in 3500 schools by 2025

HDFC Bank, India’s largest private sector bank, though its CSR initiative Parivartan, marked Children’s Day by commemorating its commitment to uplift and empower young minds across India through quality education.

Over the past 10 years, Parivartan has impacted the lives of more than 2.16 crore students, trained more than 20.22 lakh teachers, and supported over 2.87 lakh schools. The Bank unveiled a digital campaign #LittleSmilesBigDreams showcasing the bright young students at schools supported by HDFC Bank Parivartan.

One such inspiring story is from Jamapur, Varanasi district, Kalash and Komal, children of tribal daily wage laborers from Ranchi, Jharkhand, who chose to stay behind during the monsoon migration to continue attending the newly upgraded SMART school. Once shy and hesitant, Kalash is now a top-performing student in Class V. Through the collaboration of HDFC Bank Parivartan and Ambuja Cement Foundation, the school now features digital classrooms, modern libraries, science labs, sports facilities, and water coolers. The improved environment has attracted regular attendance from disadvantaged communities, and for the first time, girls outnumber boys among the 148 students.

Looking ahead to 2025, HDFC Bank Parivartan has set clear objectives, as follows:

1) To ensure that 20 lakh students in intervention schools achieve class-appropriate learning levels.

2) To set up SMART classes in 3,500 schools, embracing digital education and technology.

3) To provide scholarships to support 25,000 underprivileged students, ensuring access to continued education and a brighter future.

“At HDFC Bank, we believe that education is the cornerstone of a brighter and more equitable future for our communities. Through our CSR initiatives under Parivartan we are doing our part to help transform educational infrastructure, empower individuals, and cultivate resilient communities. We're invested in building a future where every child can dream big and realise their full potential. This Children’s Day, we reaffirm our commitment to empowering young minds, equipping educators with the skills to inspire, and ensuring the infrastructure is in place for a more inclusive and promising tomorrow," said Kaizad M Bharucha, Deputy Managing Director, HDFC Bank

"Children represent the future of our nation, and we are committed to providing them with the tools they need to thrive. This belief drives us to actively collaborate with government bodies, NGOs, and community organisations to ensure that educational resources and support reach those who need them most. By working in partnership, we harness collective strength to raise the standard of education in government schools, foster an environment that nurtures and supports student learning and paves the way for a brighter future for all," said Nusrat Pathan, Head, CSR, HDFC Bank.

HDFC Bank Parivartan’s educational programs are strategically aligned with the Government’s Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan to enhance the quality of education nationwide. These programs include teacher training, scholarships, career guidance, and infrastructural support, fostering innovation and improving educational quality through remedial classes, learning camps, and specific scholarships for underprivileged children. Parivartan has also introduced smart classrooms in various states, blending technology with conventional learning to create a more engaging and effective educational experience.

Driven by the vision that every child deserves the opportunity to thrive in a supportive and stimulating environment, HDFC Bank Parivartan has positively impacted millions of students through various CSR initiatives aimed at providing access to quality education, infrastructure, and skill development.

Since its inception in 2014, HDFC Bank Parivartan has invested over INR 5,100 crore in sustainable socio-economic development. Promotion of Education is one of five key focus areas of HDFC Bank’s Parivartan. The other four are Rural Development, Skill Training and Livelihood Enhancement, Healthcare and Hygiene, and Financial Literacy and Inclusion. These pillars are also aligned with the 9 out of 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

HDFC Bank Parivartan presents '10 Years, 10 Crore Smiles' — a testament to its unwavering commitment towards enabling sustainable progress and celebrating inspiring journeys of hope, resilience, and opportunity that have shaped the lives of those who have been a part of the programme.