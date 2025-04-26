HDFC Life Simplifies Claims Submission Process for Families Affected by the Terror Attack in Jammu & Kashmir

HDFC Life, one of India’s largest life insurers, has announced a simplified process for claim submission for family members/nominees of policyholders who lost their lives in the terror attack in Jammu & Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22, 2025.

For submitting a death claim against a policy held with HDFC Life, the nominee/ legal heir to provide proof of death caused due to the terror attack, from the Local Government, Police, Hospital or relevant authorities.

Nominees can contact HDFC Life via: Call centre number: 022-68446530, email at [email protected] or by a visit to any of its branch offices. The Company’s local branch staff, across all locations, will be readily available to offer on-the-ground assistance and support to the affected families.

Sameer Yogishwar – Chief Operating Officer, HDFC Life said, “We extend our deepest condolences to families who have lost their loved ones in this attack. While nothing can make up for the loss they have suffered, we hope to minimise the effort needed towards claim submission through this simplified process.”