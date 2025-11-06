Heritage Foods bags Golden Peacock Award for Excellence in Corporate Governance 2025

Heritage Foods Limited has been awarded the prestigious Golden Peacock Award for Excellence in Corporate Governance 2025 at the IOD India London Global Convention on Corporate Governance and Sustainability. The recognition places Heritage Foods among just 11 national winners — and the only FMCG company to receive this year’s honour — after a rigorous three-tier evaluation process benchmarking governance excellence against global standards.

Adding to the company’s accolades, N. Bhuvaneswari, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of Heritage Foods, has been conferred the title of Distinguished Fellow of the Institute of Directors (IOD) for 2025. The award, previously bestowed on eminent figures including Bharat Ratna Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, acknowledges her outstanding leadership and commitment to ethical business practices and societal development. The jury, chaired by Hon’ble Justice Uday U. Lalit, former Chief Justice of India, cited both Heritage Foods and Smt. Bhuvaneswari for their exemplary governance standards and leadership integrity.

“This prestigious Golden Peacock Award is not just recognition of our governance excellence, but a validation of our founding philosophy that true success comes from conducting business with integrity while creating shared value for all stakeholders,” said Bhuvaneswari. She added that for over three decades, Heritage Foods has stood on the pillars of transparency, ethics, and farmer empowerment.

On her personal honour, she remarked, “This recognition belongs equally to every individual who has stood by our principles—our Board, our employees, and our farmer partners. In an era of corporate shortcuts, we have chosen the harder path of doing business right. Governance is not a destination but a continuous commitment, and this distinction motivates us to set even higher standards for ourselves.”