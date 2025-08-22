Hero MotoCorp unveils the All-New Glamour X 125

After the stellar success of the Xtreme 125R, Hero MotoCorp – the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, launched the all-new Glamour X 125, India’s most futuristic 125cc motorcycle.

Building on the Glamour brand’s legacy of style, innovation and trust with over 8 million satisfied customers, the all-new Glamour X 125 delivers a bold new design, advanced technology, superior performance, and exceptional comfort for the new-age aspirational riders.

Redefining the Deluxe 125cc segment, the Glamour X debuts several category-first innovations, including the world’s first Low Battery Kick Startability powered by AERA (Advanced Electronic Ride Assist) Tech, enhancing both convenience and safety Setting new benchmarks, it also comes equipped with first-in-segment features such as Ride-by-Wire for dynamic and precise throttle response, Cruise Control for effortless long rides, 3 distinct ride modes (Eco, Road, Power) for truly adaptable performance, and a Panic Brake Alert system for added safety during emergency stops.

The Glamour X 125 will be available in two variants – Drum at INR. 89 999/- and Disc INR. 99 999/- (ex-showroom Delhi) across Hero MotoCorp dealerships nationwide.

Commenting on the launch, Ashutosh Varma, Chief Business Officer, India Business Unit – Hero MotoCorp, said, "The 125cc segment continues to be a growth engine for the motorcycle industry, attracting both the aspirational first-time buyers and value-conscious upgraders. While the Xtreme 125R leads in performance and the Super Splendor in fuel efficiency; the new Glamour X introduces innovative technology, first-in-segment features, and a bold new striking design. This strategy expands the brand’s reach across various sub-segments; boosting volumes and market share while further strengthening the company’s leadership.”





GLAMOUR X125

Style and Design

Exuding a commanding road presence, the all-new Glamour X boasts a muscular stance, sharp character lines, and sculpted bodywork. Its Signature ‘H’ Full LED Lighting Package – comprising a high-intensity headlamp, integrated position lights and stylish LED tail lamp – delivers superior illumination and a distinctive on-road presence. The advanced Multi-Colour LCD instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, Turn-by-Turn Navigation, Distance-to-Empty, Gear Position Advisory, and an ambient light sensor introduces modern automotive sophistication to the 125cc category. Adding to its premium appeal, the motorcycle comes equipped with all-new tactile switchgear, ergonomically designed for ease of use and added hazard switch functionality.

Performance

Powering the Glamour X is the advanced Sprint-EBT engine (Smooth Power Response and Instant Torque with Engine Balancer Technology), producing 11.4 BHP at 8250 RPM, it delivers a complete package of performance, refinement and fuel efficiency. The engine setup features a tuned cam profile and optimized gear ratios for instant throttle response, while the silent cam chain and balancer shaft deliver exceptional Noise, Vibration, and Harshness (NVH) refinement for a smoother and enjoyable ride. With its distinctive, bass-rich exhaust note, the Glamour X exudes big-bike character, complemented by a reliable kick-start for worry-free rides.

Technology

The Glamour X 125 is a technological pioneer, redefining the 125cc motorcycle segment with a suite of groundbreaking innovations. It is the world’s first 125cc motorcycle to feature low-battery kick-start capability, powered by a smart solenoid valve integrated into Hero’s AERA Tech (Advanced Electronic Ride Assist) platform. This next-generation electronic control system brings together four first-in-segment features: Ride-by-Wire (Electronic Throttle Body) for precise throttle response, Cruise Control for effortless highway cruising, three distinct Ride Modes (Eco, Road, Power) to suit diverse riding needs, and Panic Brake Alert to automatically warn trailing vehicles during emergency braking. Together, these innovations deliver a riding experience that is premium, convenient, and safe.

Ergonomics

The Glamour X has been engineered for confident control and reduced rider fatigue. The wide handlebar offers a commanding and comfortable riding position for all-day comfort. High ground clearance adds versatility for varied road conditions, and the premium rear grab rail – inspired by larger motorcycles – enhances stability and security for the pillion.

Comfort & Utility

The Glamour X delivers a class-leading level of comfort. Passenger comfort is elevated with a large pillion seat, wider grab rail, and improved seat cushioning for longer rides. Practicality is enhanced with an under-seat enclosed utility box, offering secure storage for two mobile phones, a tool kit, and a first-aid kit – perfect for daily commuting needs. The 2 Amps type C USB charging port ensures fast charging for the smartphone. The durable nylon rear grip inspired from Hero’s premium range of products, blends everyday functionality with a refined aesthetic.



