Highway Infrastructure IPO Allotment 2025: Check Status Online via BSE, NSE, Bigshare
Highlights
Highway Infrastructure IPO allotment date is August 8, 2025. Learn how to check allotment status online via BSE, NSE, and Bigshare Services. Listing on August 12.
The IPO of Highway Infrastructure Ltd got a very good response from investors. The share sale was open from August 5 to 7. The IPO allotment will happen today, August 8, 2025.
The company’s shares will start trading on BSE and NSE from August 12. Investors who get shares will see them in their demat account on August 11. People who don’t get shares will get their money back on the same day. Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the company that manages the IPO.
How to Check Your Allotment Status
On BSE website:
- Go to the BSE IPO Status page
- Choose Equity
- Select Highway Infrastructure Limited
- Enter your Application Number or PAN
- Tick the “I am not a robot” box and click Search
On NSE website:
- Go to the NSE IPO Status page
- Choose Equity and SME IPO bids
- Select Highway Infrastructure Limited
- Enter your PAN and Application Number
- Click Submit
On Bigshare Services website:
- Go to the Bigshare IPO Status page
- Select Highway Infrastructure Limited
- Choose Application Number, Beneficiary ID, or PAN
- Enter your details and captcha
- Click Search
