Highway Infrastructure IPO Allotment 2025: Check Status Online via BSE, NSE, Bigshare

The IPO of Highway Infrastructure Ltd got a very good response from investors. The share sale was open from August 5 to 7. The IPO allotment will happen today, August 8, 2025.

The company’s shares will start trading on BSE and NSE from August 12. Investors who get shares will see them in their demat account on August 11. People who don’t get shares will get their money back on the same day. Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the company that manages the IPO.

How to Check Your Allotment Status

On BSE website:

Go to the BSE IPO Status page

Choose Equity

Select Highway Infrastructure Limited

Enter your Application Number or PAN

Tick the “I am not a robot” box and click Search

On NSE website:

Go to the NSE IPO Status page

Choose Equity and SME IPO bids

Select Highway Infrastructure Limited

Enter your PAN and Application Number

Click Submit

On Bigshare Services website: