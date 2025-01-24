Hindware Limited appoints Nirupam Sahay as the new CEO for its Bath and Tiles Business

Hindware Limited, one of India's leading bathware brands, has appointed Nirupam Sahay as its new Chief Executive Officer to spearhead the next growth phase for its sanitaryware, faucets and tiles businesses.

Nirupam brings extensive leadership experience and a proven track record of driving growth and profitability across diverse sectors. He joins Hindware from Dixon Technologies, where he served as President of the Lighting Solutions Business. His career includes leadership roles at Philips Lighting, GE Capital, Whirlpool, and Asian Paints, giving him extensive experience in lighting, consumer durables, paints, and financial services sectors. Further demonstrating his leadership acumen, Nirupam served on the Board of Rexxam Dixon Electronics Private Limited and GE Money Financial Services, and currently serves on the Board of Advisors for the Institute for Advanced Studies in Complex Choices.

Announcing the new CEO, Sandip Somany, Chairman and Managing Director of Hindware Limited, said, “Nirupam’s proven leadership, deep understanding of the Indian market, and focus on innovation will help to lead Hindware’s bathware business into its next phase of growth. We are confident that he will further strengthen Hindware’s position as a trusted and innovative brand.”

“I am honored and excited to join Hindware, an iconic brand deeply rooted in Indian households,” said Nirupam Sahay. “Hindware’s remarkable legacy of quality, innovation, and trust provides a strong foundation for future growth. My focus will be on fostering a forward-thinking approach to meet evolving customer needs and capitalize on emerging opportunities. I look forward to collaborating with the team to drive sustainable growth and creating value for all stakeholders.”

Nirupam holds a BA Honors Economics degree from St. Stephen's College, Delhi, a Master’s in Management Degree from SVKM's Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS), and has completed the Advanced Management Program (AMP) at the Wharton School.