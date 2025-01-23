Hiring surges 31% in Dec

Bengaluru: India's hiring activity surged by an impressive 12 per cent over the past six months, with a 31 per cent increase (year-on-year) in recruitment in December, a report showed on Wednesday. AI job market boomed with 42 per cent growth over two years and 2025 forecast predicts additional a 14 per cent increase, according to the report by foundit, a jobs and talent platform. The growth is reflected across 22 of the 27 sectors monitored, with consumer electronics, manufacturing and construction and engineering leading the charge with 60 per cent, 57 per cent and 57 per cent, respectively.