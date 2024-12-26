Hisense India Partners with Reliance resQto Elevate After-Sales Service Nationwide

Mumbai: Hisense, a global pioneer in consumer electronics and appliances, has partnered with Reliance resQ, the service armof Reliance Retail to revolutionize after-sales service standards across the country. This partnership marks a significant milestone in Hisense’s nationwide growth strategy, as it combines world-class technology with Reliance resQ’sunparalleled service expertiseand extensive reach, available inover 19000 pin codes in India.

With thispartnership Hisense’swill redefine its after-sales service experiencethrough faster installations, prompt repairs, and seamless service coverage. Leveraging Reliance resQ's extensive network of service centres and advanced technological capabilities, Hisense aims to enhance efficiency, transparency, and reliability of its after-sale servicesthus strengthening its position as a trusted brand in India’s highly competitive market.

Commenting on this service partnership, Pankaj Rana, CEO of Hisense India, said:

"Our customers are at the core of everything we do. Partnering with Reliance resQ allows us to merge innovation with operational excellence, setting a new benchmark for after-sales service in India. Together, we are building a service ecosystem that prioritizes speed, transparency, and customer satisfaction, reinforcing trust in the Hisense brand."

Reliance resQ has established itself as one of the leading brands in the category of after-sales service. Its vision of reaching out to each and every household of India has been realized due to the efficient incorporation of technology with human diligence. This includes an integrated consumer app, engineer app and workforce management along with call centre operations. resQ differentiates itself by being available all 365 days, extended service hours from 10am to 10pm, ISO 9001 certification for top-notch quality and customer satisfaction, multi product-multi brand servicing, free pick-up and drop services, and periodic product health check-ups.

Hisense is in an expansion mode in India through strategic collaborations as well as investments in local production facilities.

Driving Regional Success

Hisense Middle East and Africa (MEA) is playing a pivotal role in supporting India’s growth plans by offering regional expertise, operational backing, and advanced technologies. Their contributions are expediting the transformational phase of market expansion and ensuring service excellence.

Key Enhancements to Customer Experience

Under this partnership, Hisense will be able to leverage Reliance resQ’s 17 years of expertise in the after-sales service domain to elevate service standards for their customers:

Faster Turnaround Times

Product installationswill now be completedby expert resQ engineers with a quick turnaround time, ensuring swift and hassle-free setup for customers. Similarly, product repairs will also see a significantreduction in downtime providing atop notch customer experience with peace of mind.

Operational Excellence with Spare Parts Hubs:

Hisense will leverage resQ’s network of over 27 dedicated spare parts hubs across the country, ensuring critical components are readily available as required. This infrastructure and improvementminimizes delays and reiterates Hisense’s dedication to service reliability.

Future-Focused Innovations

Looking ahead, Hisense plans to launch the Hisense Care Hub in alliance with Reliance resQ in 2025, a premium service platform designed to deliver personalized support and elevate after-sales experiences. This initiative reflects Hisense’s vision of combining innovation with customer-centric solutions, further solidifying its leadership in India.

Comprehensive Nationwide Coverage

Reliance resQ’s network spanning across19,000+ pin codeswill ensure that even customers in remote regions receive consistent, high-quality support. By leveraging this extensive reach, Hisense will be able to deliver a seamless ownership experience across the country, aligning with its mission to make world-class service accessible to all.

Driving Market Leadership

This partnership is a cornerstone of Hisense’s growth strategy, providing a competitive edge in the consumer electronics and home appliances industry. By improving service speed, enhancing transparency, and expanding its presence in underserved regions, Hisense is poised to capture a larger market share. These efforts also support its offline retail strategy, bolstering trust among channel partners and customers alike.

Transforming Customer Expectations in India

This strategic partnership between Hisense and Reliance resQ marks a defining moment in Hisense India’s journey to becoming a household name. By combining its innovative product portfolio with superior service capabilities, Hisense is setting a new standard for excellence, reaffirming its position as a leader in the consumer electronics and home appliances industry.