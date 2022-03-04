H&M opens home decor store

Hyderabad: H&M India launched H&M Home, a shop dedicated to home decor. Its digital store is available on hm.com and through the e-commerce platform Myntra. The brand will soon be introduced via the company's existing store in in New Delhi.

"We are very excited to finally launch in India. At H&M Home, we are driven by our desire to make great design available to everyone in a sustainable way and offer products that enable people to be inspired and to express their own personal style in their homes.

We simply can't wait to introduce Indian interior lovers to exclusive brand store", says Evelina Kravaev-Söderberg, Head of Design and Creative, H&M Home. The brand store is a design-driven interior and lifestyle destination, which offers fashion-forward decor and accessories for every room and style, with quality and attention to detail at its core.

The brand has been launched in India with concepts that are divided into different rooms of the home: livingroom, bedroom, bathroom, kitchen and kids' room. The assortment ranges from timeless dinnerware and high-quality bed linen to modern textiles and stylish storage solutions. "We are glad to finally bring H&M Home to India and see it as an excellent complement to H&M's existing offering.

While fashion is in our heritage, H&M Home takes the world as their source of inspiration and we hope many people will be able to find something they like in the collections, which include everything from classic basics to the latest trends at an affordable price point," says Amit Kothari, Regional Marketing and Communications Manager, South Asia, H&M.