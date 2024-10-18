Hon’ble Governor of Telangana Shri Jishnu Dev Varma, inaugurates the 3rd South Zone ENT Surgeons conference

The 9th Telangana state and 19th South Zone ENT Surgeons conference, themed “Basics and Beyond” where nature and culture Meet science and Technology, began at the scenic Aalankrita Resort in Hyderabad, today. This Prestigious event being organised under the aegis of The Association of Otolaryngologists of India, South Zone (AOI SZ); was formally inaugurated by the Chief Guest Shri Jishnu Dev Varma, Hon’ble Governor of Telangana. Dr D. S. Deenadayal, Organising Chairman, AOI TG South Con – 2024; Dr N. Venkatram Reddy, Organising Secretary, AOI TG South Con – 2024; Dr D. Dwarakanatha Reddy, Co-Ordinator, AOI TG South Con – 2024over 1000 delegates from the five Southern states of India, including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka and eminent faculty from India and abroad, graced the occasion.

The three day Conference aims to foster collaboration and knowledge sharing among ENT Professionals, enhancing their skill and understanding of the latest advancements in the field, with a blend of practical workshops, expert keynote sessions, orations and Interactive panel discussions, attendees can expect a comprehensive learning experience that bridges traditional practise and modern technology innovative the organising committee is excited to welcome esteemed faculty members, industry leaders and practitioners from across the Southern states creating a vibrant platform for collaboration and learning.

Jishnu Dev Varma said, this conference fosters a spirit of collaboration and shared learning. I am gladdened by the commitment of this vibrant community of specialists who are devoted to the care and the advancements of ear, nose and throat specialities. The speciality of ENT has experienced remarkable growth in the recent years evolving by leaps and bounds to encompass a wide array of sub-specialities. Today ENT surgeons handle complex and challenging procedures with extraordinary skill delivering care which is nothing short of life saving. Recognising the capabilities of ENT surgeons now they are allowed to practice super speciality in neuro-surgery, plastic surgery and head and neck surgery by NMC. This growth is not merely a testament of medical advancements but an acceptance of the dedication and expertise that professionals in this field bring to their practice every day. Hyderabad has become a prominent medical hub and is standing at the forefront of this progress, it has evolved as an hub not only for patients from India, but also for those coming from abroad, and a significant number come from the North Eastern states.

The City’s reputation as a centre of medical excellence continues to attract individuals seeking the highest standard of care. The presence of distinguished faculty from across the Southern states, other parts of the country and abroad ensures that this conference will be a platform for exchange of ideas. This Conference is not just and academic endeavour, but a celebration of highest form of knowledge. The role of ENT surgeons is vital for safeguarding some of the fundamental human experiences, the ability to hear, breath, speak and enjoy the world around us, the ear, nose and throat are indeed the gateway to life itself. A Sanskrit sloka says sound enters the ears, fragrance follows the path of the nose and speech finds expression through the mouth, these three are the essence of life itself. The ENT specialists who work with these delicate parts are not just surgeons, they are stewards of our senses and custodians of quality of life. Their skills help patients to recreate experiences that might otherwise have been lost. I urge you all as leaders to embrace the true spirit of your noble profession, by spreading your compassion beyond the walls of your clinics and hospitals, show empathy towards under privileged by dedicating at least one day a week by offering your service free of cost or by significantly reducing prices to ensure quality health care is accessible to those who need it most.

Speaking at a press conference Dr D. S. Deenadayal, Organising Chairman, AOI TG South Con – 2024; said, we gathered here this year to celebrate the advancements in Otolaryngology and to foster collaboration and knowledge among the ENT professionals from across the region, national and International. Starting today, over the next two days we will be engaging in a series of insightful discussions, orations, keynote addresses, invited talks, that covers the latest research, techniques and technologies in the field of Otolaryngology. This event marks a pivotal moment as we explore how new technologies are transforming ENT care. The ENT field is advancing rapidly, with technologies like Artificial Intelligence and is poised to revolutionize care.

Dr N. Venkatram Reddy, Organising Secretary, AOI TG South Con – 2024; said; the conference will highlight new treatments for snoring, such as nerve stimulation, and address various allergies and their advanced treatments. The goal of this event is to present cutting-edge solutions that improve patient care while reducing treatment costs.

Dr D. Dwarakanatha Reddy, Co-Ordinator, AOI TG South Con – 2024; said, this Conference is hosted every year on rotation in all the five Southern states. It’s been happening for the last 19 years and this marks the second time Telangana is hosting it since its formation.

The Conference is promising to be an exciting forum for discussing cutting-edge advancements in ENT, in particular about minimally invasive surgeries and technological innovations in the field. Among the highlights are breakthrough technique in brain surgery performed through the eye. This minimally invasive procedure, involving only a small incision in the eye socket, minimizes tissue damage, reduces post-operative complications, and ensures a faster recovery for patients, revolutionizing how brain surgeries are approached. Another remarkable topic on the agenda is the advent of robotic surgeries in ENT care, particularly for complex ear, nose, throat, and skull base surgeries. These procedures, being performed for the first time in this domain, allow access to areas where human hands struggle to reach, offering unparalleled precision and improving patient outcomes. Artificial intelligence is also making significant strides in the world of ENT. It’s driving greater accuracy and standardization in diagnosis, ensuring that patients receive more consistent and reliable care. AI is reshaping how ENT disorders are treated, and this Conference will shed light on these exciting developments.



