Honeyy Group launching 34 projects today

Hyderabad: Honeyy Group announced that it would launch a total of 34 projects in single day on Saturday. These ventures will be launched in various parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The real estate company is all set to create a new benchmark in the construction industry by conducting Bhoomi Pooja for 25 projects in AP and nine ventures in Telangana.

The group's Chairman and Managing Director, Mukka Obul Reddy, along with his team, would launch these projects from different locations and make the announcement on social media. The projects will be launched in the presence of the company's employees, site owners and people from all walks of life.

The new projects are in major cities of the two States. The new residential ventures include 16 projects from Visakhapatnam, two from Kakinada, four from Rajahmundry, three from Vijayawada and nine from Hyderabad.

"When we say that the construction industry is going to be revolutionised, we have actually started the revolution. As an industry, we have been looking at ways to improve the quality of homes and buildings while keeping the prices affordable. We have finally found a solution. Honeyy Group has been pushing the envelope on multiple fronts," says Obul Reddy reflecting on the latest changes and trends in the real estate and construction industry.

Today, in 2022, the real estate industry is seeing an unprecedented change in the way people build, sell and live in homes. In fact, the sector has even become the talk of the town. With the launch of 34 projects in one day, Honeyy Group set a benchmark for the construction industry. It was able to achieve this by using a number of innovative techniques to design, construct, and manage buildings.

This is a new initiative by Honeyy Group, the company that brought to the limelight the idea of having homes built according to the owner's preferences. As a first of its kind initiative, the company is positively disrupting the way construction works are done in India, the group said in a statement.