Housing sales grow 100% in Mumbai, Pune in H1

Mumbai: Mumbai and Pune have witnessed a remarkable surge in housing sales post-COVID, with combined annual sales nearly doubling from 46,528 units between 2016 and 2019 to 105,332 units during 2022 to the first half of 2025 (H1 2025), a report said on Friday. This unprecedented growth reflects strong economic confidence and robust demand across both metropolitan areas.

“Mumbai achieved around 28 per cent capital appreciation between 2019 and H1 2025, with a peak growth rate of more than 10 per cent in 2023, while Pune registered around 20 per cent solid gains,” JLL said in a joint report with NAREDCO.

These increases reflect the cities’ growing appeal and economic dynamism.

According to the report, Mumbai and Pune are poised for a transformative housing revolution that could significantly reshape homeownership opportunities for millions of middle and lower-income families. In response to rapid market premiumisation, policymakers have unveiled an ambitious Rs 70,000 crore investment plan targeting 3.5 million affordable homes by 2030, while new peripheral clusters emerge as viable alternatives to expensive city centres.