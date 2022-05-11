How a 22-year-old's networth grew to $10mn

Hyderabad: Before entering into his teenage, Kanthi Dutt started his entrepreneurial journey by founding Spartans Media when he was in Grade 7. Later, he created an e-commerce platform for sustainable products – SustainKart, along with fitness expert and fashion designer Shilpa Reddy. Today, his net worth is around $10 million.

His entrepreneurial story began with a simple idea, sparked by the desire to start his own business early. He completed a decade in the industry, making significant contributions. His dedication, determination, vision, and ambition to achieve something noteworthy propelled him to reach this milestone.

SustainKart is India's first-ever and largest e-commerce marketplace exclusively for sustainable products. With this, the young entrepreneur concentrates on his fundamental idea of developing a sustainable economy while reducing environmental damage, intending to change Indians' shopping patterns toward more conscientious items.

After over a decade in business, he believes that great value and motivation come with actively encouraging people to participate in community and social impact initiatives. He targets to make his startup a unicorn by mid-2023. He recently announced the launch of its first retail franchise model and raised an undisclosed amount in the seed round of funding.

Dutt said, "As an entrepreneur with over a decade of experience and learning, I believe that transforming ideas into reality is the most critical aspect of life. You must have patience, dedication, tenacity, and the ability to reinvent yourself when necessary and live sustainably. Growing up, I wanted to contribute towards environmental safety."

He is working towards the goals that can influence climate change. He decided to only invest in D2C (direct-to-consumer) brands that have an impact and sustainability angle. SustainKart is a responsible platform that currently hosts over 1,100 brands and 93,000 stock keeping units (SKUs), aiming to revamp households with conscious products.