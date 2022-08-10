How can I get loan for two-wheeler?

Two-wheelers are the most preferred and convenient way of traversing the Indian roads. Purchasing a car can be quite expensive, and using public transport is probably not the best option given the hassle and the pandemic; two-wheelers are convenient and fast.

However, many people planning to buy a two-wheeler are concerned about how to finance the purchase. But, thanks to the availability of two-wheeler loans, you don't need to worry about financing the purchase. It has never been easier to apply for a two-wheeler loan as the entire application process can be completed online.

Read on to know how you can apply for a two wheeler online.

How to apply?

In the wake of the pandemic and to make it more convenient for their customers, IndusInd Bank provides a completely online application process. The bank also includes doorstep service if some checks are required.

You can apply for a two-wheeler loan completely online as follows:

Select a Vendor

Since many banks and financial institutions are giving out two-wheeler loans, you will first need to select a vendor. Make sure to compare vendors on interest rates, ease of application process, time for disbursal, Etc.

Fill in an application

Next, go to your chosen vendor's website and fill in an online application form for two-wheeler loans. You will be typically required to provide information such as Identity proofs, income proof, etc.

Select a loan amount and tenure

This is an important step. You will need to select the tenure and the loan amount you wish to borrow. Make sure to choose a loan tenure that you are comfortable with. It shouldn't be so low that your EMIs themselves become a burden, nor too high, as you don't want to increase your interest costs too much.

Use a two-wheeler loan EMI calculator to plan your requirements.

And that's it! That is all that it takes today. If everything checks out, your vendor should approve your two-wheeler loan in no time.

Bottom Line

If you are still confused and need more information regarding a two-wheeler loan, check out IndusInd Bank's two-wheeler loan offerings right.

With IndusInd Bank, you get attractive interest rates, a quick application process, doorstep delivery and much more.