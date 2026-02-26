HSBC India profit rises 11% to $1.9 bn in 2025

New Delhi: HSBC India on Wednesday reported an 11 per cent increase in profit before tax (PBT) at $1.9 billion (about Rs 17,000 crore) during 2025.The subsidiary of the UK-based HSBC Plc earned a profit before tax of $1.7 billion in the preceding year.India is the second-highest contributor in Asia to the group's profit after Hong Kong.

During the year, the corporate and institutional banking segment, including cross-border transaction banking and capital markets, contributed the highest $1.5 billion to PBT of India."In India, we reported a profit before tax of $1.9 bn and continued to be the largest foreign bank. We are the leading bank for multinational companies, of which around 50 per cent bank with us," according to the annual report released by HSBC Plc.

The bank launched HSBC Innovation Bank with a $1 billion financing pool and launched new digital propositions in payments and trade.