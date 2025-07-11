HUL names Priya Nair as CEO-MD

New Delhi: Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on Thursday said it has appointed Priya Nair as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director for five years, effective August 1, 2025. Nair is currently President, Beauty & Wellbeing, Unilever. She replaces Rohit Jawa who will step down as CEO and MD on July 31, 2025 to pursue the next chapter in his personal and professional journey, the FMCG major said in a statement. Nair will also join the HUL Board, subject to necessary approvals, and continue to be a member of the Unilever Leadership Executive (ULE), it added.

Priya has had an outstanding career in HUL and Unilever. I am certain that with her deep understanding of the Indian market and excellent track record, Priya will take HUL to the next level of performance," Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) Chairman Nitin Paranjpe said. Nair joined HUL in 1995 and held several sales and marketing roles across home care, beauty & wellbeing, and personal care businesses.