‘Hum karke dikhate hain’: Adani Group’s advertisement on lighting up lives strikes a chord

New Delhi: Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, shared a riveting video on Tuesday showcasing the resurgence of green energy driven by its extensive network of solar plants across India, including the one in Gujarat’s Khavda, and reaffirmed the conglomerate’s commitments to fulfilling its promises.

Gautam Adani took to his social media handle and shared an engrossing video of how the ‘sooraj bhaiya’ (sun) is enlightening and enriching the lives of people by harnessing solar power at the world’s largest renewable energy plant in Khavda of Gujarat's Kutch region.

“In our actions sit the promises we make. Promises to light up lives, to power dreams where darkness once lived, and to bring the sun home to every village. The rays of change are here. Hum Karke Dikhate Hain!,” wrote the Adani Group chairman on X.

The advertisement of Adani Group’s green energy push in the country has taken social media by storm, much like its previous out-of-the-box campaigns.

Notably, Adani Group is developing the world’s largest renewable energy plant of 30,000 MW on the barren wasteland at Khavda in Kutch, Gujarat. Built across 538 sq km, it is five times the size of Paris and will be even visible from space. Once complete, it will be the planet’s largest power plant across all energy sources.

Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL), the country’s largest renewable energy company, has already achieved a significant milestone by surpassing 15,000 megawatts (MW) of operational capacity, specifically reaching 15,539.9 MW.

The operational portfolio of 15,539.9 MWs can power approximately 7.9 million households and light up thirteen states. AGEL’s operational portfolio can power the entire northeast region with renewable energy. The milestone coincides with AGEL completing 10 years of powering India with clean and affordable energy at unmatched speed and scale.

“Inspired by Gautam Adani’s ambition to position Adani Group as the global leader in renewable energy, AGEL is committed to setting new benchmarks in innovation and operational excellence -- proving that clean energy can be delivered at unprecedented scale and speed,” Ashish Khanna, CEO, AGEL had said, on company's feat of surpassing the operational capacity of 15,000 MWs.