Hyd airport gets 4 Star rating from Skytrax

Hyderabad: GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL) has been awarded 4-star rating by Skytrax following an in-depth audit evaluation conducted recently. Skytrax World Airport Star Rating is a global benchmark of quality evaluation for the airport industry.

The 4-star rating from Skytrax is the outcome of comprehensive audits and evaluations that encompass a wide spectrum of factors. These include the overall ambience of the airport, the quality of passenger services, the degree of cleanliness, and the operational efficiency of the airport. GHIAL's steadfast commitment to maintaining exceptional standards across these domains has been pivotal in attaining this esteemed recognition. Pradeep Panicker, CEO-GHIAL, said: “Hyderabad Airport has emerged as a pioneer in redefining the airport ecosystem through passenger centric innovations and setting new standards for operational excellence. With a futuristic mindset, we have implemented advanced digital technologies to facilitate navigation and accelerate check-in processes and wayfinding capabilities among other advancements”.

We aim to deliver an experiential experience to our passengers. We continue to do this with an unwavering dedication by fostering collaboration with various stakeholders of the airport ecosystem, he added. Skytrax is a global air transport rating organization, having evaluated airports and airlines worldwide since 1989. It assigns star ratings from 1 to 5 stars based on diverse assessments that significantly impact the passenger experience. For airports, the assessment includes terminal amenities, cleanliness, staff service, and security procedures, while airlines undergo ratings based on cabin comfort, on-board services, entertainment, and more.