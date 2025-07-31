Hyd bags 4th spot in crypto adoption

Hyderabad: Hyderabad ranked 4th in India’s crypto investment landscape in Q2 2025, contributing 4.6 per cent to the country’s overall crypto investments, according to ‘India’s Crypto Portfolio’ report by crypto trading platform CoinSwitch.

“Q2 2025 has been a breakout quarter for crypto globally, and India is no exception. Bitcoin’s rally past $123,000, policy shifts in the West, and growing investor confidence have together sparked a surge in participation,” said Balaji Srihari, Vice President, CoinSwitch.

“Crypto is clearly mainstreaming in India, and the fact that a majority of investor wallets are in profit reflects just how far the ecosystem has come. We’re seeing Indians build well-rounded portfolios, from blue-chip assets like BTC and ETH to bold bets on Meme and gaming tokens. The momentum is real, the adoption is deepening, and it’s making India one of the most dynamic crypto markets in the world,” he added.