Hyderabad airport unveils GMR Prime Service

Hyderabad: GMR Hyderabad International Airport has launched a bouquet of specialised services called GMR Prime Service that provides you the highest standards of services and makes your journey a memorable experience right from the time you arrive at the airport, regardless of the airline or class of travel.

The package includes among others: Express Check In; Personalised passenger assistance service; Porter service; Lounge access; and, Fast-track security clearance

Besides, the package comprises customised packages with professional assistance to corporate customers, leisure travellers, groups, and senior citizens. GMR Prime will be your go to buddy from the time you get dropped at the airport or from the time you arrive at the terminal.

The GMR Prime Service is available for both domestic and international passengers during arrival, departures and transit. It has a host of service packages across the airport and a specially trained team that understands every need of the passengers. If one is a transfer passenger, GMR Prime will ensure a hassle free boarding experience en-route to your destination.