Hyderabad: Dyson opens two demo stores

Hyderabad: DYSON, the UK based floor care products manufacturer has launched two demo stores in Hyderabad. The idea is to make the user experience and be better aware about the product they are going to buy.

These demo stores are strategically located in Inorbit Mall and GVK Mall. Like all Dyson stores, both the new Dyson demo stores have been designed to encourage people to pick up, test and experience Dyson's technology.

Visitors to both these demo stores will be able to experience the machine on three different floor surfaces, with a variety of dust and debris at hand.

Visitors will be able to speak to company experts about which technologies are most suitable for their home.