Hyderabad is now KONE’s central India regional hub

KONE, a leader in elevator and escalator industry, has inaugurated its central regional office in Hyderabad, reinforcing its footprint across some of India’s fastest-growing urban markets. The new office was inaugurated by the company President and CEO Philippe Delorme along with Amit Gossain, Managing Director, India & South Asia.

The central region becomes the company’s fifth operational region, joining its existing North, South, East and West regions. Headquartered in Hyderabad, the region will cater to key markets across Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, covering cities such as Hyderabad and Warangal, Nagpur and Amravati, Bhopal and Indore, and Raipur.

The new regional structure is aimed at bringing leadership, engineering, service and digital capabilities closer to customers, enabling quicker decision-making, stronger local execution and deeper engagement across residential, commercial, infrastructure and public-sector projects.

The Central Region encompasses a mix of established metropolitan centres, emerging commercial hubs and infrastructure-driven cities, all contributing to India’s expanding urban landscape. Rising demand for high-rise housing, IT parks, healthcare facilities, retail developments and transport infrastructure has increased the need for safe, reliable and sustainable vertical mobility solutions across these markets.

Commenting on the development, Philippe Delorme, President and CEO, KONE, said India’s urban growth is becoming increasingly multi-dimensional, with strong momentum in both established and fast-emerging cities. He said the creation of the Central Region would enhance KONE India’s ability to serve customers across multiple states with greater proximity, agility and consistency, while supporting people-centric and sustainable urban development.

Amit Gossain, Managing Director, KONE India & South Asia, said the Central Region brings together some of the country’s most promising urban markets, each at a different stage of growth but united by aspirations for improved infrastructure and quality of life. He added that the regional setup would allow the company to work more closely with customers and partners, respond faster to local requirements, and deliver solutions focused on safety, customer centricity and sustainability.