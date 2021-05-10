Hyderabad startup delivers diesel at doorstep

Hyderabad: To ease the lives of the end-consumers without the hassles of diesel procurement, City-based fuel startup Kumar Auto Care has started the facility of door-step diesel delivery through their mobile petrol pumps. It is a cost-effective solution for the ever-growing need for diesel. Fuel is required for the smooth functioning of heavy machinery on construction sites, generators in hospitals and civic bodies.



The fuel startup is run by a couple Kunal Kumar Sonthalia and Poonam Sonthalia who already have a petrol pump since 2016. With doorstep diesel delivery their main target is to deliver diesel to the construction sites within Telangana. They have acquired a double-dispensing mobile fuel pump, which will go around the city to meet the demand for diesel by various end-users at their doorstep.

"I have been in the hospitality industry for many years. Since I have taken over a petrol pump I always look forward to expanding it in an innovative way and doorstep diesel delivery is a very efficient way to provide service to the people" Kunal said.

Doorstep diesel delivery is approved by the government and is a new-age concept of effective distribution of diesel. It allows fuel startups to maintain quality and creating availability of fuel for the consumers. It will hugely benefit the agricultural sector, hospitals, housing societies, heavy machinery facilities, mobile towers and others.