Hyderabad to host startup conclave today

Hyderabad: The Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying is holding a 'Grand startup Conclave' on February 28, 2023, for existing and emerging startups in the livestock, dairy, and animal husbandry sectors in Hyderabad.

The event is organised in partnership with the National Dairy Development Board, Startup India, CII, and the Animal Husbandry Department of Telangana.

The conclave includes showcase of selected startups, pitch fest, a buyer-seller meet, and a workshop for startups to train the early-stage startups operating in the animal husbandry and dairying sector in the art of pitching, building the business pillars and their story of impact.

Parshottam Rupala, Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India will be the Chief Guest. G Kishan Reddy, Minister for Tourism, Government of India, T Srinivas Yadav, Minister for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Cinematography of Telangana, Dr Sanjeev Kumar Balyan, Minister of State of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and Dr L Murugan, Minister of State of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, will be present.

In the event, entrepreneurs, investors, and industry experts will come together to share their ideas, network, and learn from each other. Along with speeches by industry leaders, interactive session, panel discussions and presentations by successful startups will be held.