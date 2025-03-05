Hyundai Motor Company President & CEO - José Muñoz Holds Town Hall with Hyundai Motor India Employees Underscoring Commitment to India

José Muñoz - President & CEO of Hyundai Motor Company shared his strategic vision for the Indian market, encouraging direct and open communication with the employees

He underscored the importance of India as a world-class automotive manufacturing and export hub, playing an integral role in Hyundai’s global vision

Hyundai Motor India with its IPO, is poised to set new benchmarks in the Indian market with continued investment in electric vehicles, cutting edge technology and customer-first approach

Hyundai Motor Company will continue to support Hyundai Motor India to invest in building a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by proudly championing ‘Make in India. Made for the World’

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) hosted an engaging town hall meeting at its headquarters in Gurugram, India, with Mr. José Muñoz, President & CEO of the Hyundai Motor Company (HMC). The town hall provided an invaluable opportunity for HMIL employees to connect directly with Mr. Muñoz, who discussed Hyundai’s global vision for the future and provided strategic insights into Hyundai’s growth trajectory in India.

Mr. Muñoz’s visit reinforced HMC’s commitment to HMIL while highlighting the overarching strategic goals, exploring new opportunities and fostering a culture of collaboration, innovation, and excellence. He also emphasized the importance of Hyundai’s customer-centric philosophy and achieving the highest standards of quality and customer care, to ensure sustainable success amid the rapidly evolving business environment. He reinforced HMC’s unwavering support to HMIL’s commitment towards India by continuing to contribute actively towards building a ‘Viksit Bharat’.

Speaking at the town hall, José Muñoz, President & CEO of Hyundai Motor Company said, “It was great spending time with the stellar HMIL team, which consistently achieves record performance. HMIL is the second largest passenger vehicle maker in India, an important and growing market. At the same time, India is the third-largest market in Hyundai’s global operations. HMIL’s IPO has helped HMC to invest and expand in new products and additional production capacity in India. HMIL has emerged as a world-class automotive manufacturing and regional export hub and is integral to Hyundai’s global vision. In 2026, HMIL will celebrate 30 successful years, fortifying Hyundai’s brand promise in the country. I am confident that HMIL will continue to set new records and benchmarks.”

In line with Hyundai’s global commitment to sustainable mobility, Mr. Muñoz noted with excitement HMIL’s plans to strengthen its electric vehicle (EV) portfolio in India. With HMC’s target to sell 2 million EVs by 2030 globally, India will play an important role in achieving this milestone. HMIL is dedicated to make EVs more accessible and suited to Indian consumers’ needs, aligning with the country's push for green and eco-friendly mobility solutions. HMC will continue to support HMIL to expand its EV offering and invest in the necessary infrastructure to support this shift.

To meet the growing demand for vehicles, HMIL’s upcoming manufacturing facility in Talegaon, Maharashtra, will play an important role in improving local manufacturing capabilities. It will not only help meet the domestic demand but also position HMIL as a global manufacturing hub.

Muñoz appreciated HMIL’s determination to remain at the forefront of the Indian automotive industry by leveraging its global expertise and rich local resources. With a clear focus on innovation, localization, sustainable growth, and delivering unmatched value to customers, Hyundai is dedicated to set new benchmarks in the Indian automobile industry.



