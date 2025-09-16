Hyundai Motor India Foundation Commits ₹56 Crore to CSR Initiatives in Maharashtra

Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF), the CSR arm of Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), today announced CSR initiatives worth ₹56 crore in Maharashtra, reaffirming its commitment to inclusive and sustainable development. Launched by Hon’ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra Shri. Devendra Fadnavis, these programmes focus on environment, healthcare, road safety and community welfare, marking a key milestone in Hyundai’s partnership with the state.

Commenting on the initiatives, Shri. Devendra Fadnavis, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra, said, “The initiatives launched today by HMIF reflect a strong commitment to the people of Maharashtra. It re-emphasizes Hyundai’s role not just as a manufacturer, but as a responsible corporate citizen dedicated to social progress.”

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Unsoo Kim, Managing Director, HMIL, said, “Guided by our global vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’, we are committed to making a meaningful difference in society by driving positive change and enabling communities to grow stronger and more sustainable. Maharashtra holds a very special significance for us, as we have always believed in creating shared value by going beyond business and investing in initiatives that directly touch people’s lives.”

The flagship project, IONIQ Forest will be implemented at Dange Chowk in Pune and will transform the area into one of the state’s largest afforestation zones. With an investment of ₹32 crore, the initiative will plant one million native trees across 90.5 acres using the Miyawaki technique, reinforcing Hyundai’s nationwide greening efforts. To enhance road safety, under the Easy Roads Initiative HMIF launched a ₹4 crore initiative to establish a Traffic Engineering Centre and an Organization Development Centre in Nagpur and Pune, supporting the Nagpur Traffic Police’s ‘My Road, My Friend’ campaign.

The Adhikaar Connect programme, announced in Nashik and Talegaon will bridge the gaps in public welfare access through assistance in documentation and application processes while promoting digital and financial literacy in rural communities. Additionally, HMIF’s ongoing pan India programs will also deepen the community development efforts in Maharashtra like advancing healthcare access through Sparsh Sanjeevani Telemedicine Clinics and Mobile Medical Units, Cancer awareness and treatment support under Hope for Cancer, Center of Excellence to promote grassroots sport talents under Sports Lab, Financial grants for promotion of art and culture under Art for hope and Driver training and automotive trainings under Drive4Progress.

Photo Caption: Shri Devendra Fadnavis, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra formally inaugurated and announced Hyundai Motor India Foundation’s ₹56 crore CSR initiatives in the state reaffirming Hyundai’s long-standing commitment to sustainable development and community welfare. The occasion was graced by Mr. Unsoo Kim, Managing Director – Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), Mr. Saravanan T, Trustee – Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF), Mr. Jeongick Lee, Executive Director – Corporate Affairs, HMIL, along with senior leadership from HMIL.