Hyundai Motor India Limited organizes ‘Hyundai Spotlight’ Concert for Hyundai Customers in Hyderabad

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) mesmerized music lovers in the city with the much-anticipated Hyundai Spotlight Concert, held on Saturday, 24th May. The 2025 edition of the concert series lit up Hyderabad with electrifying performances by celebrated Indian musical icons Karthik and Naresh Iyer. Hosted at The Address Conventions and Exhibitions, Narsingi, the event was exclusively curated for Hyundai customers and delivered an unforgettable evening of soulful music, vibrant energy, and sheer entertainment. The concert reinforced Hyundai’s commitment to crafting unique and engaging experiences for its community.

Commenting on the occasion, Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “At Hyundai, we believe in creating meaningful experiences beyond mobility. ‘Hyundai Spotlight’ is our endeavor to connect with our customers through the power of music and culture. We are excited to bring this year’s concerts to Hyderabad and offer our customers unforgettable musical experiences with celebrated artists.”

Launched in 2023, Hyundai Spotlight has successfully hosted 15 concerts across various cities over the last two years, bringing together acclaimed artists and Hyundai customers for memorable musical evenings.