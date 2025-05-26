Live
- Supreme Court Grants Bail To Anwar Dhebar In Liquor Scam, Says 1-Year Jail Not Mandatory
- RJ Mahvash channels real-life emotions in new corporate drama Pyar Paisa Profit on Amazon MX Player
- EPS Alleges Personal Motives Behind Stalin’s Sudden NITI Aayog Meeting Attendance
- IAS Officer Vinay Choubey Arrested In Jharkhand Liquor Scam Linked To Chhattisgarh Syndicate
- Heroine Dhanya Balakrishna Graces Viindya Gold – Silver Bar Challenge Event
- Train Mishap Prevented In Thrissur As Loco Pilot Acts Swiftly After Tree Branches Fall On Moving Train
- Karnataka MLC Urges CM to Launch Immediate Relief Efforts in Rain-Hit Districts
- The Coca-Cola India Foundation Brings Drinking Water Access to Ayodhya Through New Water ATMs
- Citizens Specialty Hospital Urges Women to Get Early Scans for Early Detection of Ectopic Pregnancy
- Hyundai Motor India Limited organizes ‘Hyundai Spotlight’ Concert for Hyundai Customers in Hyderabad
Hyundai Motor India Limited organizes ‘Hyundai Spotlight’ Concert for Hyundai Customers in Hyderabad
Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) mesmerized music lovers in the city with the much-anticipated Hyundai Spotlight Concert, held on Saturday, 24th May.
Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) mesmerized music lovers in the city with the much-anticipated Hyundai Spotlight Concert, held on Saturday, 24th May. The 2025 edition of the concert series lit up Hyderabad with electrifying performances by celebrated Indian musical icons Karthik and Naresh Iyer. Hosted at The Address Conventions and Exhibitions, Narsingi, the event was exclusively curated for Hyundai customers and delivered an unforgettable evening of soulful music, vibrant energy, and sheer entertainment. The concert reinforced Hyundai’s commitment to crafting unique and engaging experiences for its community.
Commenting on the occasion, Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “At Hyundai, we believe in creating meaningful experiences beyond mobility. ‘Hyundai Spotlight’ is our endeavor to connect with our customers through the power of music and culture. We are excited to bring this year’s concerts to Hyderabad and offer our customers unforgettable musical experiences with celebrated artists.”
Launched in 2023, Hyundai Spotlight has successfully hosted 15 concerts across various cities over the last two years, bringing together acclaimed artists and Hyundai customers for memorable musical evenings.