Hyundai Motor, Kia open participatory research hub
Seoul: Hyundai Motor and Kia said on Wednesday that they have launched an open research hub in southern Seoul to allow the participation by the public in designing user experience (UX) for future mobility.
The new facility, named UX Studio Seoul, replaces the previous UX Studio that opened in 2021 and offers enhanced accessibility to better communicate the brands' core values in UX design, reports Yonhap news agency.
The former facility functioned primarily as an in-house collaboration platform for researchers involved in product planning, design and engineering. In contrast, UX Studio Seoul is structured as a more open and interactive environment.
The new facility consists of two main areas: the first-floor Open Lab, where visitors can explore UX exhibition content and participate in research activities, and the second-floor Advanced Research Lab, an immersive space for in-depth UX development.
Visitors will have the opportunity to freely explore various future mobility concepts, engage in early-stage UX research, and experience firsthand how user feedback is reflected in the vehicle development process, the companies said.
Meanwhile, Hyundai Motor said its sales gained 1.5 percent in June from a year earlier thanks to increased demand both at home and abroad.
Hyundai sold 358,891 vehicles last month, up from 353,566 units a year earlier, the company said in a press release.
Domestic sales rose 3.8 percent from 59,804 to 62,064 units, while overseas sales gained 1 percent to 358,891 from 353,566.
"Sales increased both domestically and overseas due to the expanded sales of various models," a company official said, adding, "We will continue to maintain sales momentum by launching competitive new vehicles in the future."
From January to June, cumulative sales edged up 0.1 percent to 2,066,425 vehicles from 2,063,844 in the same period last year.