Ibis Hotel gets Green Key certification
Hyderabad: ibis India has achieved a significant sustainability milestone, with 22 hotels across the country awarded the globally recognised Green Key Certification. This eco-label is a leading standard of excellence in environmental responsibility and sustainable operation within the tourism industry.
Green Key Certification reflects each hotel’s adherence to strict environmental criteria, including responsible waste management, water conservation, energy efficiency, and reduction of single-use plastics. Many hotels have installed on-site water bottling plants, introduced energy-saving fixtures, and treat and reuse water from sewage treatment plants (STPs) for landscaping and flushing – all contributing to reduced resource consumption and lower carbon emissions.