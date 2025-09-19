ICC Global Business Summit 2025 commences with a focus on ‘One Nation, Multiple Opportunities’

The Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) today inaugurated its flagship Global Business Summit (GBS) 2025 at the Jio Convention Centre, Mumbai, under the theme “One Nation, Multiple Opportunities.” The milestone edition coincides with ICC’s centenary celebrations, bringing together government dignitaries, senior policymakers, diplomats, industry stalwarts, and global business leaders for meaningful dialogues on India’s growth trajectory and opportunities for meaningful partnerships and investments.

The inaugural session culminated with a virtual address by Nitin Gadkari, Hon’ble Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways, who underlined India’s infrastructure-driven economic vision and its role in fostering global collaboration.

Congratulating ICC on the occasion, Nitin Gadkari, Hon’ble Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways said, "It gives me immense pleasure to join the Indian Chamber of Commerce as it celebrates 100 glorious years of service to trade and industry. India today is the fastest-growing major economy in the world, driven by our young talent, strong infrastructure, and innovation in technology and sustainable energy. Under the leadership of our Hon’ble Prime Minister, we are committed to building a $5 trillion economy and realizing the vision of an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat.’ The government is working relentlessly to reduce logistics costs, develop green fuels, promote renewable energy, and strengthen road, rail, and waterways connectivity to make India a global hub for business and manufacturing. I encourage global investors and stakeholders to explore the opportunities that India and Maharashtra present. Together, let us build a future of shared prosperity and sustainable growth."

In the opening remarks at the GBS Summit, Abhyuday Jindal, President, ICC & MD, Jindal Stainless Ltd., said: "In a world that has moved from VUCA to BANI, traditional playbooks no longer suffice. What we need today is resilience, empathy, innovation, and clarity to make the incomprehensible simple—not just to navigate change, but to lead through it. India, with its unparalleled potential, talent advantage, and entrepreneurial spirit, stands strong to be the world’s growth engine. For global businesses, this is a land of immense opportunity, where expanding markets and an enabling business environment converge to create a strong destination for partnerships and sustainable growth."

Other eminent dignitaries addressing the opening session included Rahul Narweker, Hon’ble Speaker, Maharashtra Legislative Assembly; Kaustubh Dhavse, Chief Advisor to Hon’ble CM of Maharashtra; Shashank Chaudhary, IAS, Additional CEO, Invest India; and P S Gangadhar, Joint Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs. The session was also graced by H E Penn Sovicheat, Vice Minister of Commerce, Cambodia, who reinforced the growing global partnerships India is fostering.

Sharing his views, Rahul Narweker, Hon’ble Speaker, Maharashtra Legislative Assembly said, “It is a matter of immense pride to witness the Indian Chamber of Commerce complete 100 years of remarkable service in shaping India’s trade and industry. Over the decades, ICC has stood as a bridge between policymakers, entrepreneurs, and global stakeholders, driving growth and progress with vision and integrity. Maharashtra, as India’s financial and industrial capital, is proud to host this milestone summit. With our strong infrastructure, skilled talent, and pro-business policies, Maharashtra continues to be the preferred investment destination for global investors. I urge industry leaders and partners from across the world to look towards Maharashtra—not only as a land of opportunity but as a partner in building a future of shared prosperity and sustainable growth."

Adding to this, Kaustubh Dhavse, Chief Advisor to Hon’ble CM of Maharashtra, said "Maharashtra is proud to be the gateway of India’s $5 trillion economy journey, contributing nearly 15% to the nation’s GDP and attracting over 30% of India’s annual FDI. With world-class infrastructure, credible governance, and unmatched execution speed, we have redefined what it means to be an investor-friendly state. From mega sea bridges and expressways to Asia’s largest data center ecosystem, Maharashtra continues to set benchmarks for growth. As Chief Advisor for Investments, my foremost responsibility is to represent the voice of investors—ensuring credibility, speed, and outcomes that make Maharashtra not just the safest but also the most reliable destination for global business."

Reinforcing the importance of international collaboration, H.E. Penn Sovicheat, Vice Minister of Commerce, Cambodia said, “Cambodia and India share deep historical ties, and today, these bonds are evolving into stronger trade and investment linkages. As the world navigates geopolitical uncertainties, supply chain shifts, and the transition to sustainable growth, collaboration between emerging economies like ours becomes more crucial than ever. Cambodia looks to India as a trusted partner in building resilient supply chains, advancing digital transformation, and promoting sustainable development. Together, we can create a future where commerce is not just about economic exchange, but about mutual growth, stability, and shared progress.”

Brij Bhushan Agarwal, Sr. Vice President, ICC & CMD, Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd., added. “On behalf of the Indian Chamber of Commerce, I extend my deepest gratitude to all the dignitaries who joined us for the inaugural session of the Global Business Summit 2025. The valuable perspectives shared by our Hon’ble Minister, policymakers, global leaders, and international partners have set the tone for a day of constructive dialogues and collaborations. As we move into sectoral sessions and state showcases, we look forward to unlocking new opportunities that will further strengthen India’s role as a global growth engine.”

The day-long summit will feature sectoral discussions on Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Defence & Aerospace, Metals & Minerals, along with dedicated State Investment Showcases from Maharashtra and Bihar, offering delegates an in-depth view of India’s diverse investment landscape.