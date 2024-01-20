ICICI Bank posts 23.5% rise in Q3 net profit

Mumbai : ICICI Bank on Saturday declared a 23.5 per cent increase in its net profit to Rs 10,272 crore for the October-December quarter of the current financial year. The bank had reported a net profit of Rs 8,312 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

ICICI Bank's asset quality also improved during the quarter with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) falling to 2.30 per cent of total loans, down from the corresponding figure of 3.07 per cent in the same quarter of the previous year.

The net NPAs for the quarter declined to 0.44 per cent compared to 0.55 per cent in the third quarter of 2023-24.