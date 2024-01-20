Live
- Arshad Warsi shares about his challenging childhood
- Chahatt Khanna declines to be part of ‘Shrimad Ramayan’
- Pratik Gandhi’s ‘Gandhi’ begins shooting in Gujarat
- Dharmavaram TDP leader complains to Municipal Commissioner over shortage of drinking water
- Samsung Grand Republic Day Sale: Get Mega Offers on Samsung.com
- Teachers’ associations in Bengal object to change in timing for Class 10, 12 board exams
- Northeast witnessing peace, progress due to PM Modi's effort: Amit Shah
- Assembly election results will be repeated in Parliament elections, says Revanth Reddy
- Helicopter carrying TDP president takes a deviated route
- Profit booking in IT, FMCG stocks amid subdued trend
Just In
ICICI Bank posts 23.5% rise in Q3 net profit
Highlights
ICICI Bank on Saturday declared a 23.5 per cent increase in its net profit to Rs 10,272 crore for the October-December quarter of the current financial year.
Mumbai : ICICI Bank on Saturday declared a 23.5 per cent increase in its net profit to Rs 10,272 crore for the October-December quarter of the current financial year. The bank had reported a net profit of Rs 8,312 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.
ICICI Bank's asset quality also improved during the quarter with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) falling to 2.30 per cent of total loans, down from the corresponding figure of 3.07 per cent in the same quarter of the previous year.
The net NPAs for the quarter declined to 0.44 per cent compared to 0.55 per cent in the third quarter of 2023-24.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS