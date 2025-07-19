ICICI Bank reports 15 pc jump in Q1 profit, net interest income up over 10 pc

New Delhi: ICICI Bank's consolidates net profit stood at Rs 13,557.60 crore in the first quarter of financial year 2026 (Q1 FY26), surging 15 per cent year-on-year (YoY), the private lender informed exchanges on Saturday.

The bank posted Rs 11,695.84 crore profit in corresponding quarter a year ago (Q1 FY25). Sequentially, the private bank's consolidated profit was up marginally (Rs 55 crore) as it reported Rs 13,502.22 crore profit in Q4 FY25.

The private sector lender saw a decline of over Rs 5,000 crore in its net income or income from operations sequentially at Rs 74,576 crore against Rs 79,747 crore in Q4 FY25.

However, the net income surged Rs 7,306 crore YoY from Rs 67,270 crore in the same period a year earlier, according to its filing.

The bank posted a 10.6 per cent increase YoY in net interest income (NII), which rose to Rs 21,635 crore in the June quarter from Rs 19,553 crore a year ago.

Earning from interest stood at Rs 49,079.96 crore during the quarter under review, up Rs 693 crore from preceding quarter's number of Rs 48,386.92 crore and Rs 4,498 crore from Rs 44,886, a number it posted in the same quarter a year ago.

Meanwhile, its advances jumped to Rs 14.45 lakh crore in the quarter from 14.20 lakh crore QoQ and Rs 13.03 lakh crore YoY. Bank's total asset advanced substantially to 26.68 lakh crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 24.07 lakh crore in Q1FY25.

According to the filing, retail banking contributed Rs 40,458.10 crore to its overall revenue, followed by wholesale banking (Rs 21,450.76 crore), and treasury (Rs 36,973.20) crore.

Total expenditure excluding provisions and contingencies sat at Rs 53,259.22 crore, up over Rs 4,000 crore YoY from Rs 49,192 crore in corresponding quarter.

Meanwhile, the private lender saw improvement in gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio to 1.67 per cent as of June 30, 2025, compared to 2.15 per cent a year earlier. The net non-performing assets ratio stood at 0.41 per cent year-on-year, slightly lower than the 0.43 per cent recorded in the same period last year.

The shares of the bank settled in positive territory on Friday, the last trading session of the week. The stock closed at Rs1425.80, up 0.50 per cent on National Stock Exchange (NSE).



