ICICI Pru MF opens branch in Telangana

Hyderabad: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, leading fund house, on Tuesday inaugurated its first branch in Karimnagar. The branch was formally inaugurated by Srinivas Achanta, Regional Head - Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, ICICI Pru MF in the presence of channel partners and other staff members of IPru MF.

Renu Narayan, Zonal Head - Retail Sales & Distribution - South, of the company thanked all the channel partners and acknowledged their contribution as fundamental to the success and growth of the company. She stated, “We strive to create a distinctive customer experience and make financial solutions simpler and more accessible. The opening of this branch is another step in this direction.”

This location is one of our key growth markets, making it an important milestone in our expansion. Over the past two and a half decades, the company has gone from strength-to-strength to emerge as one of the leading players in the fund management space with total average assets under management worth Rs10.44lakh crore.