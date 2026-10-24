IGBC seeks tax rebates for green homes

The Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) has called for mandatory annual maintenance of rainwater harvesting pits and tax rebates for homeowners who obtain green building certification, as Hyderabad faces growing pressure on its water resources.

C Shekar Reddy, National Chairman, IGBC, said regular maintenance of rainwater harvesting structures was essential to ensure they function effectively and help replenish groundwater. Incentives for homeowners adopting green building practices could encourage wider participation in water conservation, while reducing dependence on municipal supplies and groundwater extraction, he affirmed.

IGBC has also proposed that the government make its green building rating, at least at the Silver level, mandatory for buildings coming up on plots measuring more than 10,000 square metres. Similar incentives could be extended to existing buildings that undertake retrofitting to improve water and energy efficiency, he noted.

“There is a huge benefit if the government adopts IGBC rating, at least Silver rating, for plots above 10,000 square metres. Incentives can also be given for retrofitting,” Shekar Reddy said, adding that IGBC was ready to work with the state government on the initiative. He said reducing water consumption, treating wastewater for reuse and improving groundwater recharge could ease the burden on the HMWSSB. Lower water consumption would also reduce the energy required for pumping and help bring down electricity costs.

Buildings can adopt low-flow and sensor-based water fixtures to reduce consumption. He said up to 70 per cent of the water used in buildings could be treated and reused for flushing, landscaping and industrial purposes, reducing the demand for fresh water. The council's figures underline the potential of green buildings to contribute to water conservation.

Telangana has 1,283 projects registered with IGBC, of which 541 are certified. These certified projects account for estimated water savings of 6.56 billion litres annually. Another 157 projects are in the pre-certified category and are expected to save around 10.28 billion litres a year upon completion and final certification, he informed.

Reddy said wider adoption of green building standards, along with maintenance of rainwater harvesting systems and wastewater recycling, could help cities conserve natural resources and reduce pressure on public water infrastructure.